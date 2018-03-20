Rafael Nadal considered to be 'ideal boss' in Spanish survey

Spanish tennis ace, Rafael Nadal is the sports personality most Spaniards would like to have as their boss according to a report published by a human resources company.



The current No. 2 in the ATP rankings was chosen as the ideal boss for the fourth consecutive year after claiming 34.4 percent of the votes.



The 2,300 people aged between 18 and 65 years old were interviewed and had to pick which personalities from the worlds of sport, show-business, communications and international affairs the Spanish would like to work with.



FC Barcelona footballer, Andres Iniesta (a businessman in his own right with a successful vineyard) was chosen behind Nadal in the sports category after winning 21.5 percent of the vote, just ahead of basketball player, Pau Gasol who captured 21.2 percent of the vote.



Other sports personalities the Spanish think would make good bosses include swimmer Mireia Belmonte, Formula One driver, Fernando Alonso and current Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane.

