Uganda sends young team to Africa Zone IV Swimming Championship

Uganda has sent young prospects to the 2018 CANA Africa Zone IV Swimming Championship in Lilongwe, Malawi.



"We have picked a youthful side that we hope will improve on their individual times at the Championship. Taking part in this annual competition gives our swimmers more exposure at the top level," coach Tonnie Kasujja said on Tuesday.



The coach said it is up to the federation to continue to develop young swimmers. "There are some of the swimmers who are taking part for the first time in an international competition and this event in Malawi is good for them," added Kasujja.



"We are going to try our best to get personal bests. We are going to make sure we learn from some of the best swimmers," said assistant team captain Shelby Clow.



The team will compete in over 50 events. Patrick Ogwel, the Assistant General Secretary in charge of Administration at the National Council of Sports (NCS) said the government has contributed approximately 3,000 U.S dollars to the team and hoped they will perform well.



"Unlike other sports it's the parents responsible for all these success stories and we greatly appreciate your roles. Swimming is one of the core sports we are looking forward to strengthening," added Ogwel.



The other nations that will compete at the event include; South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and hosts Malawi.



Team: Samora Lumonya (captain), Nabil Saleh, Fadhil Saleh, Tendo Mukalazi, Raphael Sine, Abba Mayanja, Kevin Rugaaju, Jordan Setumba, Shelby Clow (assistant captain), Kirabo Namutebi, Mercedes Mwebeiha.

