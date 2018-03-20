Bahrain warns of security challenges posed by Qatar's cooperation with Iranian guards

Bahrain warned Tuesday that it is facing security challenges because of the alleged cooperation between Qatar and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Bahrain's Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa blasted what he called "the constant interference" by Iran and other countries in Bahrain's security affairs.



At a speech announcing the formation of a national committee to reinforce loyalty and national values, the minister claimed that Iran continues efforts to recruit Bahrainis to change their national ideology and train them to carry out "terrorist acts."



But he said Bahrain's security forces are capable of dealing with such threats.



"Today, massive efforts are being made in Bahrain to deploy police that is capable of meeting security challenges in the wake of the changes in the nature of the crimes," he said.



Bahrain cut its diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after demonstrators stormed and set fire to the Saudi embassy in Tehran in a protest.



Along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, Bahrain also cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June last year, citing Doha's interference in their internal affairs and its support to extremism and terrorism. Qatar has strongly denied these charges.

