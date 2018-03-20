Textile complex for Malawi

A Chinese company on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for textile factories in Malawi, which the African nation's government said will greatly promote its industrialization drive.



The China-Malawi Cotton Co is building the factories in Malawi's central Salima district, about 93 kilometers from the capital Lilongwe, with an investment of $44.2 million in the first phase and a further $36 million in the second phase.



"This is a dream come true for Malawi to become a producing country instead of a consuming country," Malawian President Peter Mutharika said at the ceremony.



He said that with the factories, the country could export textile products to regional and international markets.



Ju Wenbin, chairman of the China-Malawi Cotton Co, said the project will have a full-fledged cotton spinning factory, a weaving mill and a towel factory.



The first phase of the project will be completed in June next year and 1,500 local people will be employed.

