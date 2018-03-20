Possible projects in Panama

Construction companies from Spain, Italy and China are interested in public-works projects in Panama, Vice President Isabel Saint Malo told Reuters, filling a gap left by Brazil's Odebrecht, which is banned from tendering in the wake of a graft scandal.



"Odebrecht has maintained a presence in Panama for many years but we want new companies to arrive," Saint Malo said. "And companies are arriving... There are Spanish companies, Italian companies and Chinese companies with a lot of interest."



China Construction America Inc stepped in to complete the Amador convention center in Panama City, which should be ready by year-end, Saint Malo said.





