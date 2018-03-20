Figuratively Speaking

250m



Number of people Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has supplied electricity to since 2010, said the Xinjiang branch of State Grid Corp of China.

26.1b yuan



Annual net profit in 2017 reported on Tuesday by Country Garden Holdings Co, one of China's most aggressive property developers.

450%



Rise by tonnage in orders by Chinese shipyards in January and February, according to cailianpress.com on Tuesday.

744.4b yuan



Private-sector capital Southwest China's Guizhou Province plans to tap in 2018 for its key investment projects, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.