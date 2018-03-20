Mainland firms flock to US stock market as some shun A-share listing despite govt encouragement

Traders gather at the New York Stock Exchange in January. Photo: VCG









Mainland companies are seeking listings on the US stock market at a time when the Chinese government is launching measures to attract them to get listed on the A-share market.



According to a report of the 21st Century Business Herald on Tuesday, in the next two weeks there will be at least five companies from the Chinese mainland getting listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, with their financing reaching about $4 billion in total.



One of those companies is domestic videostreaming services provider iQiyi Inc. According to a filing the company sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, iQiyi was planning to offer 125 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in a price range of $17 to $19.



Another videostreaming company Bilibili Inc is planning to offer 42 million ADS priced between $10.5 and $12.5, according to a filing the company submitted to the SEC on March 16.



The 21st Century Business Herald report cited Alexandre Ibrahim, head of international capital markets at the New York Stock Exchange, as saying that as many as 25 to 30 Chinese companies are preparing for IPOs on the exchange within the next two years.



Those companies are operating in different fields, Ibrahim disclosed.



The Chinese mainland is the largest overseas source of listed companies on the New York Stock Exchange, with 86 mainland companies having raised more than $1 trillion in total, according to the report.



In 2017, 24 mainland companies sought listings on US stock markets.



Li Yi, a senior research fellow at the Internet Research Center under the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said that it has become something of a "tradition" for mainland companies in the technology and internet sectors to seek listings on the US stock market.



"Twenty years ago, when internet companies just started to take off in the mainland, domestic investors were very dubious about the prospects of those companies, so most of those companies sought financing from overseas investors and later established a variable interest entity (VIE) structure, which was unsuitable for listing on A-share markets. Therefore, it's natural for those companies to seek listings overseas," Li told the Global Times on Tuesday.



A VIE structure involves an entity established in the mainland that is fully or partially foreign owned.



But he added that nowadays, the VIE structure restriction may not be the biggest hurdle to domestic companies getting listed on A-share markets.



"NASDAQ does not have a requirement for companies' profitability like A-share markets, and that lowered the IPO threshold for many domestic companies, especially high-tech ones," he said.



IQiyi made a loss of about $574 million in 2017, read its filing to the SEC.



The wave of listings in the US comes as the Chinese government has been encouraging "unicorns," or start-ups that have valuations of more than $1 billion, to list on the A-share stock market.



The government will soon permit the issue of Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDRs) to a number of domestic companies, which will help them bypass the current legal restrictions on getting listed on the A-share markets, according to domestic media reports.



Li warned that Chinese investors should be aware of the possibility that some domestic companies may shift their listings to China because their shares have performed poorly on overseas markets.



"Some Chinese firms' market capitalization surged after a move from the US to the A-share markets, which is irrational and hard to understand," Li said.



One example was Focus Media, whose market capitalization surged by about 13 times after it shifted from the NASDAQ to a listing in China in 2015, according to media reports.



Liu Xuezhi, a senior expert on macroeconomics at the Bank of Communications, said that overall the government still has a liberal attitude as to domestic companies' financing choices.



"It won't restrict or intervene too much as to where companies choose to get listed, at a time when the government is continuing its efforts to open up the domestic financial markets," Liu told the Global Times on Tuesday.



He noted that the reforms of mainland capital markets are not "in place" yet, which is a big reason why domestic companies are flocking to overseas stock markets.