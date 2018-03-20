4 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Four militants were killed Tuesday in a fierce gunfight with troops in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, army said.



The gunfight broke out inside Halmatpora forest area of frontier Kupwara district, about 110 km northwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Today in an ongoing fierce gunfight at Halmatpora, so far four militants have been killed," Indian army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told Xinhua.



A senior police official said the forest area was cordoned off by joint contingents of army and police late Tuesday afternoon following intelligence information about presence of militants.



"No sooner the gunfight triggered additional reinforcements were called in to take on militants in the area," a police official said. "The operation in the area is underway."



Police officials said the government forces have not suffered any causality or damage in the attack.



The identity of the slain militants could not be ascertained immediately.



Militant groups are engaged in a guerrilla war with Indian troops in the region since 1989. The militants often carry out attacks on police and army in the region.



Gunfight between the two sides takes place intermittently.

