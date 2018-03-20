Malaysian PM denies using data firm Cambridge Analytica for political gains

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday denied his connection with Cambridge Analytica, a data firm at the center of a U.S. election manipulation scandal in which Facebook users' data were harvested without permission, and accused a political rival of hiring the firm.



Najib, who is widely expected to call an election before the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) government ends its tenure in June, was demanded by the opposition during a parliamentary session on Tuesday to explain the matter after one of Cambridge Analytica's executives was reported to claim that his firm has engaged in campaign activities in several countries, including Malaysia.



"Contrary to media reports, either Cambridge Analytica nor its parent company SCL Group have ever - now or in the past - been contracted, employed or paid in any way by Barisan Nasional, the Prime Minister's Office or any part of the Government of Malaysia," said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.



Citing the SCL Group representative, the statement said Cambridge Analytica's advice on the 2013 general election was provided personally to Mukhriz Mahathir, a deputy president of the opposition party PPBM and the son of Mahathir Mohamad, a former Prime Minister who is now leading the opposition to challenge Najib.



Malaysian media reported that Cambridge Analytica was hired in the last election and helped BN take back the state government in Kedah, where Mukhriz served as the chief minister. After Mahathir fell out with Najib in 2015, Mukhriz was forced to resign from the state government.



But when asked by local media Malaysiakini on Tuesday, Mukhriz said that he never knew the firm nor ever engaged them to do any work.

