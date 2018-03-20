Tour de Bintan attracts new sport tourists to Indonesia

About 1,200 cyclists from 40 countries and regions will take part in the Tour de Bintan in Indonesia.



Head of the Bintan Tourism Office Luki Zaiman Prawira says the number of cyclists participating in event has apparently increased since 2016 and 2017.



The Tour de Bintan consists of a 17-kilometer Individual Time Trial (ITT) and a 144-kilometer Gran Fondo Classic.



The increase in the number of cyclists taking part in the cycling event has proved that national organizers can hold an international cycling race here, Indonesian Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said.



"Bintan can become more popular as a qualified place to host international cycling events. [The race] is supported by good accommodation for cyclists taking part in the event," the minister said.



The Tour de Bintan, is sanctioned by Union Cycliste International (UCI).



The upcoming event is also a qualification round for UCI Gran Fondo World Championship scheduled for August 2018.

