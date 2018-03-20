India confirms IS killed 39 seized workers

The bodies of 39 Indian construction workers kidnapped in Iraq in 2014 by the Islamic State group have been found in a mass grave, India's foreign minister said Tuesday.



Sushma Swaraj told the upper house of parliament the workers had been murdered by IS.



Their bodies had been found in the grave in the village of Badush northwest of the city of Mosul and taken to a local organization for DNA testing.



"Yesterday they told us that 38 samples had matched. The 39th had a partial match as he didn't have any immediate family," said Swaraj.



The workers were abducted in June 2014 when IS jihadists overran large swathes of territory in Iraq and captured Mosul.



The government had for years insisted they were believed still alive and the latest announcement sparked criticism from some relatives of the dead.



The victims were mostly from poor families in India's northern state of Punjab and had been working for a construction company in Mosul when they were rounded up.



When India's junior foreign minister Vijay Kumar Singh and Iraqi government officials went to Badush, someone told them to inspect a mound in the village, the minister added.



"They said that they had buried many people there. We reached there and requested Iraqi authorities to use a deep penetration radar, which detected many bodies under the surface," she told parliament.





