Ukraine, Qatar ink cooperation deal on military technologies

Ukraine and Qatar have signed a cooperation agreement on military technologies during Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's ongoing visit, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement Tuesday.



Accompanied by a delegation, Poroshenko arrived in Doha, Qatar's capital, Monday for a two-day official visit.



According to the statement, the deal will promote long-term cooperation between the two states in the military-technical field and see the application of the latest scientific and technical achievements in the defense industry.



Ukraine and Qatar have signed nine cooperation agreements since they established diplomatic relationships on April 13, 1993. The pacts cover areas including trade, economy, investment, science and the media.

