Modi congratulates Xi on being reelected president

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone Tuesday at Modi's invitation.



Xi said he is ready to enhance long-term communication with Modi on strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust.



Xi stressed that as major developing countries and emerging markets, both China and India are important forces that contribute to the world's multilateralism and economic globalization.



He said that China-India relations have recently been developing in a positive manner with closer cooperation, and friendly civilian exchanges are more active. China is willing to maintain the good momentum of bilateral cooperation, Xi said.



Modi congratulated Xi on being elected Chinese president, saying it demonstrates that Xi enjoys the support of the Chinese nation.



Xinhua

