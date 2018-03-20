County bans driving for loan defaulters, embezzlers, tax dodgers

Loan defaulters, embezzlers and tax dodgers in some Chinese regions were placed on a blacklist that bans them from driving, a new measure that further restricts their activities.



Police in Yunhe county, Lishui, East China's Zhejiang Province can now use a phone app to scan a driver's national identity card or driver's license and see if he or she is on the blacklist of defaulters, embezzlers and tax dodgers, lsnews.com.cn, a news site affiliated with Lishui government, reported on Monday.



Developed by Yunhe court, the app was released in May for traffic police to find defaulters, according to the court website.



More than 22,000 loan defaulters have been banned by Lishui court from driving cars, as well as flying, taking express trains and booking starred hotels, the Zhejiang government zjol.cm news site reported on Monday.



One defaulter caught in a car by traffic police was made to pay back his loan and a 2,000 yuan ($315) fine for violating the driving ban.



Since March 7, defaulters can be detained for driving by court order in the city of Huai'an, East China's Jiangsu Province, the Huaihai Evening News reported.



A far-reaching credit system and punishment for loan defaulters is urgently needed in China to help enforce punishment, supervise companies and build trust among people, Qi Xingfa, a professor at the department of political science in East China Normal University, told the Global Times.



Global Times

