Tibet to limit visitors for ‘high quality’ tourism

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region vows to control the number of visitors in the region's scenic spots, including Mount Qomolangma, known as Mount Everest in the West, according to an official in the region.



Qi Zhala, chairman of the region and a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress, told the China National Radio (CNR) that Tibet will develop "high quality" tourism.



"The number of tourists will be strictly restricted at some scenic spots. We introduced a cap of 5,000 visitors for the Patala Palace in summer, and we will strictly control the number of tourists to Mount Qomolangma," Qi was quoted as saying by CNR.



Tourism is the main channel for the opening-up of the region's economic development and the main force to improve residents' lives. But developing tourism must stick to the bottom line of environmental protection, Qi said.



He said the region will build more airports and highways and open more airlines for tourists.



The regional government has launched a winter tourism promotion program, offering free admission to 115 major tourist attractions in the region, including the Potala Palace, from February 1 to April 30, plus discounted fares for hotels, local transport, flights and train services, according to the report of the Xinhua News Agency in February.



