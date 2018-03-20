South Korea, US should call off exercises, say analysts

The US and South Korea need to exercise further restraint in this delicate period by suspending military exercises to avoid provoking the North, Chinese analysts said Tuesday.



The US and North Korea still face an uphill battle in the run-up to a summit, they noted.



The US-South Korea Foal Eagle and Key Resolve joint military exercises will begin April 1 for four weeks and will be similar in scale to those of previous years, CNN reported on Tuesday.



Considering North Korea's positive replies, the US and South Korea should cancel or minimize the joint drill, said Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences.



China has made "great efforts to avoid the deterioration of the peninsula situation," Da said. In future, China could use its advantages of location, long-time economic cooperation with North Korea and experience in promoting the Six-Party Talks to help build peace, Da noted.



As the Korean Peninsula issue was a long-lasting complex issue, "the US and South Korea might want to keep up the pressure on North Korea and so the drill will continue," Lü Chao, a researcher with the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



North Korea and the US should restrain their activities during this special period so as to provide a sound environment for dialogue, Lü believed.



Representatives from the three countries started an unofficial meeting in Helsinki on Monday, and more talks will take place in the following two days, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing Finnish media Yle.



Participants from the US and South Korea mainly included former diplomats and security experts. There were 18 participants, six from each country, Xinhua reported, citing Yle.



"The unofficial meeting is groundwork and preparation for the official meeting between top leaders of South Korea and North Korea at the end of April as well as for North Korea's meeting with the US in May," said Cui Zhiying, director of the Korean Peninsula Research Center at Tongji University.