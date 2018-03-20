Security beefed up across Afghanistan for celebration of New Year Day

Afghan security force members stand at a security checkpoint ahead of Afghan New Year called Nawroz in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan, March 20, 2018. The Afghan security forces have beefed up security across the country as Afghans prepare to celebrate the New Year Day, which will fall on March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Yaqoub Azorda)

An Afghan security force member searches a man at a security checkpoint ahead of Afghan New Year called Nawroz in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan, March 20, 2018. The Afghan security forces have beefed up security across the country as Afghans prepare to celebrate the New Year Day, which will fall on March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Yaqoub Azorda)