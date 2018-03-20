Farming starts in rural areas of Indian-controlled Kashmir

Kashmiri farmers put fertilizers to apple trees as they work in a field in the village of Shadimarg about 55 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 20, 2018. Farming and allied activities have started in rural areas of Indian-controlled Kashmir with the onset of spring season after long spell of winter. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A child watches a Kashmiri woman as she works in a field in the village of Shadimarg about 55 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 20, 2018. Farming and allied activities have started in rural areas of Indian-controlled Kashmir with the onset of spring season after long spell of winter. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri farmer works in a paddy field in the village of Shadimarg about 55 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 20, 2018. Farming and allied activities have started in rural areas of Indian-controlled Kashmir with the onset of spring season after long spell of winter. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri woman puts fertilizers as she works in a field in the village of Shadimarg about 55 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 20, 2018. Farming and allied activities have started in rural areas of Indian-controlled Kashmir with the onset of spring season after long spell of winter. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)