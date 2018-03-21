Chicago agricultural futures higher in morning trading

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural commodities traded higher on Tuesday morning, as investors turned to short covering after Monday's double-digit loss.



May corn was 1 cent higher at 3.76 U.S. dollars per bushel as of 1500 GMT, while May wheat was 5.25 cents higher at 4.56 dollars, and May soybean was up 5.5 cents at 10.28 dollars.



As for international market, weather forecast for Argentina is drier than in recent days as rainfall reached nearly half of the crop area last weekend. Such dryness will continue to tug corn and soybean crop estimates lower.

