2 people killed, 4 injured in gas explosion in Russia's Murmansk

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/21 6:25:01
Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a gas explosion in a five-story apartment building in Murmansk in northern Russia.
TASS reports that the explosion occurred at 16:55 local time. A part of the wall and a part of the roof collapsed, destroying three floors of the building.
"I was in the shop, when I heard a loud bang, walls started to shake. Rescuers came within minutes," Local citizen Roman told TASS. Another witness said there was a "strong blast wave."
More than 390 people and over 90 units of equipment are involved in the rescue effort.
Investigators have launched a probe into the blast.