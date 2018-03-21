2 people killed, 4 injured in gas explosion in Russia's Murmansk

Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a gas explosion in a five-story apartment building in Murmansk in northern Russia.



TASS reports that the explosion occurred at 16:55 local time. A part of the wall and a part of the roof collapsed, destroying three floors of the building.



"I was in the shop, when I heard a loud bang, walls started to shake. Rescuers came within minutes," Local citizen Roman told TASS. Another witness said there was a "strong blast wave."



More than 390 people and over 90 units of equipment are involved in the rescue effort.



Investigators have launched a probe into the blast.

