Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Odisha

An aircraft belonging to Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed Tuesday in India's eastern state of Odisha, officials said.



No loss of life was reported in the crash as police said the pilot ejected safely minutes before the crash.



The IAF Hawk jet crashed in Mahuldangiri village of Mayurbhanj district, about 275 km north of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.



"An IAF advanced trainer jet crashed here today," an official said. "The trainee pilot ejected the aircraft minutes before the crash but sustained some injuries."



The pilot was immediately hospitalised.



Reports said the aircraft took off on a routine training sortie from Kalaikunda airforce station from neighboring West Bengal.



The reason behind the crash was being ascertained.



Television images showed flame engulfing the debris of the aircraft and columns of smoke rising from it.



Officials have ordered a probe into the incident, reports said.

