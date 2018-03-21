Two dead in store explosion in Moldova's capital Chisinau

An explosion occurred Tuesday in a convenience store in central Chisinau, capital of Moldova, killing two people and injuring two others.



Local media reported that the explosion took place at the shop's entrance, when a grenade possessed by a client exploded.



The man entered the store and took some 10 cigarettes packs before approached the saleswoman, head of General Police Inspectorate Alexandru Panzari told a press briefing soon after the blast.



According to him, the man refused to pay for unknown reasons. And then, from the man's hand or backpack an explosive object fell, which blew up at the store's entrance.



The blast killed the man himself and another man, who was in the street just outside the store, said the police officer, correcting the earlier media reports, which mistakenly said the saleswoman was killed.



Preliminary investigations showed that it is unlikely to characterize the explosion as a terrorist attack.

