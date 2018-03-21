FedEx: Two package bombs in Texas distribution facilities shipped by same person

US FedEx Corp. said on Tuesday it has confirmed that two packages, one detonated early Tuesday and the second turned over to law enforcement, were shipped by the same person.



FedEx, an American multinational courier delivery services company, said in a statement that it "has confirmed that a package detonated at a San Antonio FedEx Ground facility early this morning. We have also confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement."



FedEx said that it has provided law enforcement officials with "extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems."



The company stressed that the safety and security measures in place across the FedEx networks "are designed to protect the safety of our people, customers and communities, and to assist law enforcement as appropriate."



A worker was injured in an explosion early Tuesday morning at a FedEx Corp. distribution center near San Antonio, about 310 km west of Houston in the state of Texas.



The package was en route to Austin, according to the police, and officials said they think it was the work of the same person or people responsible for the four earlier explosions in the Texas capital.



Tuesday's blast is the fifth in Austin area this month. The first bomb exploded on March 2 while a man picked up a package outside his home in north Austin. Ten days later, two more bombs went off in the eastern part of the city. Two men were injured in an explosion on Sunday night in Austin.



Last weekend, Austin police added 50,000 US dollars to the reward for information that leads to an arrest in the three package bomb cases, which brought the total reward to 115,000 dollars.



FedEx is known for its overnight shipping service and pioneering a system that could track packages and provide real-time updates on package location.

