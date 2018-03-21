Karl Marx traffic lights installed in his German hometown

Trier, the German hometown of Karl Marx, has installed traffic lights showing the head portrait the German communist philosopher in a bid to celebrate his 200th birthday which falls on May 5.



The first set of the traffic lights were unveiled on Monday on Simeonstiftplatz of Trier, not far from Marx's home and also the site where the Marx statue will be located, according to a statement on Trier's official website published on Tuesday.



"It is a beautiful symbol and Trier is flagging for Marx," said Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe, who commissioned the first facility.



"As a traffic light man, the famous philosopher lately shines not only in the classic revolutionary red, but also in green," according to the statement.



With arms spread wide, the red-colored Marx gives the pedestrians an unmistakable stop signal. When switching to green, Marx -- with his symbolic beard, frock coat and a book under his arm sets out with a big step forward.



Another Marx traffic light should be installed before Easter at the immediate vicinity of the Karl Marx House, where he was born and now a museum.



Karl Marx was born in Trier on May 5, 1818. He spent for the first 17 years of his life here.



The city is now preparing a series of big events to celebrate the 200th birthday of its most famous son in history, including permanent exhibitions, symposiums, book-reading events and even concerts.



On May 5, a Karl Marx statue as a gift from China will also be officially unveiled, which will also be a major event for the 200th anniversary commemoration.



"The people in Trier are looking forward to this gift from China. It's 5.5-memter tall including the base, a good symbol for his birthday," Leibe told Xinhua earlier in an interview.

