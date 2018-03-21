Foxconn to start US Wisconsin project within 60 days

Tech giant Foxconn on Tuesday announced plans to begin construction of its flat panel display manufacturing complex in the central US state of Wisconsin within 60 days.



In a news release, Foxconn Technology Group named M+W Gilbane, CH2M as the lead contractors and the Sigma Group as designers for the manufacturing campus.



"The three companies all have strong ties to Wisconsin and will begin to work within the next 60 days to hire construction workers to support phase one of the project, which will create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin and thousands more jobs through construction and the extensive supply chain supporting this project," said Foxconn.



The state government of Wisconsin and Foxconn inked the final contract for the display screen project worth 10 billion US dollars in Racine County in November.



The Foxconn complex will produce displays used in a wide range of devices and solutions, from the latest generation televisions to self-driving cars, and aircraft systems.



In February, Foxconn said it will set up its Wisconsin headquarters in downtown Milwaukee, the largest city in the US state. A new Wisconn Valley Innovation Center will be established at the headquarters.

