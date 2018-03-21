Taiwan separatist attempts doomed to failure: mainland spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday said that Taiwan separatists will suffer by their own hand.



The mainland and Taiwan belong to one China. As an inseparable part of China's territory, Taiwan has never been a country, and will not become a country, An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in response to Taiwan-related remarks made by the island's executive head Lai Ching-te.



"The remarks which mentioned 'Taiwan independence' was a flagrant provocation of the cross-Strait relations. Any attempts at 'Taiwan independence' by secessionist forces are doomed to fail and will receive condemnation from the people and punishment from history," An said.

