Maryland high school in lockdown after shooting

A high school shooting has been reported Tuesday in the US state of Maryland, and the school is in lockdown, according to local authorities.



"There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lockdown, the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene," St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website.



The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its personnel are at the scene, urging parents not to go to the school, but gather at another local high school.



The incident comes just one month after a similar tragedy in a high school in Florida that claimed the lives of 17 people.

