19 dead, 25 injured in bus crash in Philippines

A bus ran off a highway in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province in southern Philippines and plunged into a ravine Tuesday night, killing 19 and injuring 25 others, authorities said.



Police and disaster officials said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. local time in San Agustin, a village in Sablayan town.



Acris Panillo, head of the Sablayan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the bus was travelling when it lost control and crashed.



The driver was among those killed at the scene, Panillo said.



He said the injured were brought to at least three local hospitals for treatment.

