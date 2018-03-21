Ukraine asks Interpol to search for key suspect in Russian ex-lawmaker's murder: media

Ukraine has asked the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to put a key suspect involved in the murder of former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov on the international wanted list, local media said on Tuesday.



"The National Police sent documents to the Interpol (requesting) the search for 'criminal lord' Vladimir Tyurin, who is suspected to be involved in the murder of Voronenkov," Ukraine's government-run Ukrinform news agency said, citing the press service of the Kiev Prosecutor Office.



Voronenkov, a former lawmaker of the Russian State Duma, or the lower house of parliament, was killed on March 23, 2017, when a gunman fired several shots at him in downtown Kiev.



The attacker was wounded in the shooting by Voronenkov's bodyguard and died later in the hospital.



Last October, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said the investigation found that Tyurin and the former boyfriend of Voronenkov's wife Maria Maksakova ordered the murder.



Voronenkov served as a lawmaker in the Russian State Duma between 2011 and 2016. In December 2016, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and moved to Kiev together with his wife.

