S. African deputy president lauds relationship with China

South Africa-China ties have reached a historic milestone as the two countries celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, newly appointed Deputy President David Mabuza said on Tuesday.



The diplomatic relations between the two countries have grown significantly over the past 20 years, Mabuza said during his first question session at the parliament.



China respects bilateral and multilateral mechanisms while pursuing common national interests, Mabuza added.



With bilateral trade continuing to grow, China has been South Africa's biggest trading partner for the past eight years.



According to the latest official figures provided by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, bilateral trade volume reached 35.3 billion US dollars in 2016.

