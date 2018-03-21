New explosion injures 1 in US Texas

A new explosion injured one person in Austin, capital city of the US state of Texas, on Tuesday evening, police and medical service said, the fifth blast in the city this month.



Austin Police Department tweeted that the explosion was caused by an incendiary device. "At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs."



According to the local Emergency Medical Services, one person was injured in the explosion in southern Austin, about 265 km west of Houston.

