S. Korea offers to DPRK holding high-level talks on March 29

South Korea offered Wednesday to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) holding high-level talks on March 29 at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in the truce village of Panmunjom.
Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing that Seoul has made the proposal for the talks to be held before the inter-Korean summit, which the two Koreas agreed to hold in late April at Peace House, a South Korean building in Panmunjom.
The dialogue offer announcement was made after the presidential committee to prepare for the April inter-Korean summit had the second plenary session, chaired by South Korean President Moon Jae-in
.