DPRK media says "sign of change" appears in relations with US

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Tuesday that "a sign of change" has appeared in the country's relationship with the United States.



"Thanks to the proactive measure and peace-loving proposal made by the DPRK, dramatic atmosphere for reconciliation has been created in relations between the north and the south of Korea and there also has been a sign of change in the DPRK-US relations," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.



"At this time, the dishonest forces in the United States and Japan, and the conservative group in South Korea are peddling groundless stories distorting the truth in a bid to mislead public opinions," the report said.



The report denied that Washington's sanctions and pressure strategy have proved effective.



The KCNA said it is time for all parties to approach everything with prudence, self-control and patience.



US President Donald Trump and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un have agreed to hold a one-on-one meeting in the coming months, which will be the first time for a sitting US president to meet the DPRK's top leader.

