S. Korean president hints at possible trilateral summit with DPRK, US

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
hinted Wednesday at a possible trilateral summit with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States under situations that make progress.
Moon made the remarks during a meeting of the presidential committee to prepare for the third inter-Korean summit, according to the Blue House.
Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold their first summit in late April at the Peace House, a South Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom. US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Kim by the end of May to achieve a permanent denuclearization.
It will mark the first time that an inter-Korean summit is held in Panmunjom, and even in the South Korean territory, and that an inter-Korean summit is held within a year after a South Korean president's inauguration, Moon said.
The South Korean leader, who took office in May last year, noted that those points have a significant meaning.
He said the DPRK-US summit, which will follow the inter-Korean summit, will have a significance in world history, noting that it could be dramatic depending on whether the summit between Kim and Trump is held.
Moon noted that it could lead to a trilateral summit among South Korea, the DPRK and the United States according to situations making progress, indicating a possible DPRK-US-South Korea summit in Panmunjom.