J-11 fighter jets fly over plateau area

A group of J-11 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in formation over the snow-covered mountains during a flight training exercise on March 19, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Haishen and Cheng Guang)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command walk to their positions prior to a combat flight training exercise on March 19, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Haishen)