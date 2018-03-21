J-16 fighter jets fly in two-ship formation

A pilot and a maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command perform checks inside the cockpit of a J-16 fighter jet prior to a flight training exercise in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality on March 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Liu Yinghua)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command prepare to depart in the cockpit of their J-16 fighter jet during a flight training exercise in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality on March 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Liu Yinghua)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command sits on the parking apron while receiving power-on inspections prior to a flight training exercise in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality on March 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Liu Yinghua)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command pilots his J-16 fighter jet during a flight training exercise in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality on March 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Liu Yinghua)

Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command fly in a two-ship formation during a flight training exercise in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality on early March 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Liu Yinghua)