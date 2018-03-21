Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"It was confirmed that Lele had wandered off the residential compound, but there was no clue where she had gone to."So said the father of a two-year-old girl, Lele, who went missing from the compound where she lived in Haidian district after watching surveillance footage from the property management company. Lele was playing with her grandfather and wandered away without his noticing. Her father called the police who later found her. According to the police, Lele got on the No.563 Bus from the bus stop near the compound. The driver took her to the police station in Zhanla Lu after discovering that she was not accompanied by a parent. Lele has been picked up by her parents. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)