Figuratively speaking

400,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($63,191) that an 80-year-old woman surnamed Zhao claimed as compensation from a domestic services company. Zhao's son had hired an ayi from the company to take care of Zhao. However, the ayi beat Zhao. When her son found out, he called the police, and Zhao later sued the company in the Haidian District People's Court. The court recently dismissed the lawsuit because the ayi has no employment contract with the company. The judge suggested that Zhao sue the ayi directly and reminded the family that when hiring an ayi from a domestic services company, one should pay attention to what arrangement exists between the ayi and the employment company.



32.8% - the proportion of Beijing residents aged between 60 and 69 who were diagnosed with fatty liver disease, according to Gao Xiaojun, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning spokesman. More than 27 percent of the males in the city were diagnosed with fatty liver disease while the proportion of females is 15.1 percent. Gao said that overweight or obese youth are the biggest group with the disease, which is not caused by alcohol. He said this group tends to eat food that is high in fat and do not exercise enough.



10 - the height in meters of two cherry blossom trees in Beijing's Landiao Cherry Blossom Garden, which opens to the public at the end of March. The two plants are named "the king of cherry blossom" and have a trunk measurement of more than 30 centimeters. The garden is located in Jinzhan, Chaoyang district.



1 - the number of minutes it took a woman to get her passport via a self-service machine in the hall of the Tongzhou branch of the Exit and Entry Administration of Beijing Public Security Bureau. The Tongzhou branch opened its self-service machine in September last year, and more than 40,000 people have used the service to deal with their passport or visa processing. The self-service hall is open between 8 am and midnight so that white-collar workers will not have to ask for time off work to deal with the processing.





