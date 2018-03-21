A decade-long quest to master Chinese

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT
A copy of the classic novel The Dream of Red Mansion in the original Chinese sits on my bookshelf gathering dust.
It was a gift from my first teacher when I started studying the language 10 years ago. I haven't dipped into it yet. Instead, I am watching Peppa Pig cartoons in Chinese and struggling to understand some of the dialogue.
After a long hiatus, I recently started taking Chinese classes again.
To my delight, the characters I wrote dozens of times, or rather traced with a stylus on my Palm Pilot, are still there, even though the Palm Pilot is long gone and the company that made it bankrupt.
I dusted off my old recording machine that is designed to help with pronunciation. It plays back a cassette tape of dialogue from a textbook, records you as you repeat it, and then lets you play the two phrases side by side.
I can't get cassettes for my new textbook, but I found an app that does the same thing.
When I started learning, one of my big frustrations was talking to Chinese people and having them blankly stare back or wave me away, saying they don't speak English. It really shattered my confidence.
Ten years later, it still happens, but it doesn't bother me anymore. Such people are almost always impatient and probably a little xenophobic and unkind. Sometimes it's not a language issue.
Something new over the last few years is this little joke: I start talking to a Chinese person, and they respond speaking without any tones. I guess it is supposed to be funny, kind of like if a person from India asks you a question, and you respond with a thick Indian accent. Instead of getting angry, I take it as a sign that my tones need work.
I have also been reviewing the pronunciation of pinyin. As I review a decade's worth of words, memories of where I was, what I was feeling, and who I was with come cascading back. I learned this word in a park and that word in a coffee shop with a friend long gone.
Every word was memorized and forgotten dozens of times before it became part of me.
I'm still angry at some words - they look too much like others or have confounding homonyms.
Phrases like "it's not clear" once grated on me like sandpaper, but have now become my friends.
At first, this phrase was used to block my efforts to find out when the construction on my dorm would be finished or when my paycheck would be ready.
Now, I can skillfully use it to help me slip and slide out of uncomfortable situations with the skill of a seasoned administrator.
Studying Chinese now is much less frustrating and more relaxing. I do not expect to read Red Mansions - that terrible gift set up false expectations and put undue pressure on me.
However, each small step that makes it a little easier to understand the people around me is a small victory.
This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.