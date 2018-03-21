Myanmar's First Vice President U Myint Swe to serve as acting president: official

Myanmar's First Vice President U Myint Swe will serve as acting president according to the constitution until the parliament re-elects the new president, U Zaw Htay, director-general of the President Office, told Xinhua on Wednesday following U Htin Kyaw's resignation.



Under the constitution, the presidential vacancy will be filled within seven days through the parliament.



The President's Office earlier on Wednesday released an official statement of President U Htin Kyaw's resignation, citing health as the reason.



U Zaw Htay added that the resigned president U Htin Kyaw underwent medical treatment in Singapore in January and insisted on his resignation.



U Htin Kyaw, 72, was elected as the president in March, 2016, after Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won the 2015 general election.

