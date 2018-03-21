Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

Members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping for the first time.



According to a regulation on enhancing and safeguarding the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should submit reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi once every year.

