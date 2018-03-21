China-Ireland higher education forum in Dublin aims at boosting cooperation between two countries

A high-level forum aimed at promoting the exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Irish higher education institutions was held in Dublin on Tuesday.



Over 100 delegates from top universities in China and Ireland such as Peking University, Nanjing University, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin attended the one-day event entitled "Ireland-China Education Forum."



Chinese Ambassador to Ireland Yue Xiaoyong and officials from the Irish Department of Education and Skills attended the forum.



Jointly organized by Enterprise Ireland and the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), the forum held at Clontarf Castle Hotel consisted of three parts, namely conference speeches, social networking and a "Study in China" exhibition.



Zhao Lingshan, secretary general of CEAIE, said that cooperation between Chinese and Irish higher education institutions has showed unprecedented momentum in recent years. Over the last decade, the number of Chinese students studying in Ireland has grown rapidly, reaching to 15,000 in total while more than 300 Irish students have come to study in China.



Many universities in China and Ireland have launched cooperative university programs, he said, adding that the rich and diverse bilateral education exchanges, student mobility and scientific research cooperation have become one of the most productive cooperation areas between China and Ireland.





