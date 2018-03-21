Rock or hill? The smallest hill in China becomes a famous site

The smallest hill in Shouguang county, East China’s Shandong province, gathers lots of attention due to its 0.6 meters high, 0.7 meters wide and 1.24 meters long statue, looking more like a rock than a hill. The smallest hill named Jing Hill is centuries old and has a deep, wide bottom underground. At the beginning, people mistook the hill as a rock and they tried several times to dig it out, however, they all ended up failing. Since then, the rock was considered as a hill by local people. Now, Jing Hill has become a protected site in the county and local government issued three regulations to protect the hill. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Guanli)

The rock-sized hill seems to have coexisted with the surrounding environment very well. In autumn, the hill often hides under the high straws of corn.(Photo: China News Service/Jia Guanli)

