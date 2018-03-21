Runaway peacocks enjoy day on Southwest China campus







Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Two escaped peacocks that slipped away from zookeepers in Southwest China were finally caught after they turned up on a university campus.The runaway birds were first spotted walking about the lawns of Yunnan University on March 20.Employees at the Kunming Zoo said the pair of males had escaped largely because spring marks the beginning of mating season, when the birds instinctively expand their habitat range.While the peacocks didn’t attract mates, they managed to get attention from students and teachers, who took photos of them as they perched on campus buildings.It was not reported how long the birds had flown the coop.They have been safely returned to the zoo.