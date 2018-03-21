Japan condom makers hope for 2020 Olympic lift

Japanese condom makers are ramping up preparations ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, seeing a golden opportunity to showcase their world-record ultra-thin products.



For years, hundreds of thousands of condoms have been distributed for free to competitors at Olympic Games in a bid to encourage safe sex among the world's fittest athletes.



The tradition provides prophylactic producers with a potentially unrivaled marketing opportunity.



In Japan, condom makers are hoping the Games will be a chance to introduce customers to their ultra-thin 0.01 mm condom.



In addition to its barely-there construction, the condoms are made of polyurethane, a material suitable for people allergic to the latex that is standard for many condoms.



"It's only Japanese companies that now manufacture condoms as thin as 0.01-0.02 mm," said Hiroshi Yamashita, senior manager and spokesman at Sagami Rubber Industries, a leading Japanese condom maker.



AFP