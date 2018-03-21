Stray hippo captured in Mexico

A stray hippopotamus that had been roaming around the countryside in Mexico has been captured after a 10-day hunt and relocated to a wildlife refuge, authorities said Tuesday.



"Tyson," as locals had named the stray hippo, drew a large fan following after mysteriously showing up several weeks ago in a rural Veracruz.



But with locals flocking to take his picture, feed him and even pet him, Mexican environmental authority Profepa feared a tragedy in the making. Nile hippopotami are notoriously dangerous, and have been known to maul and even devour people.



"Since this is an exotic species of African origin and its presence in the fields of the Las Choapas municipality posed a high risk to people and the ecosystem ... Profepa launched a special operation to relocate him to a secure site," the authority said in a statement.



It is unclear how Tyson - who weighs 600 kilograms - ended up on the loose in Mexico.



AFP