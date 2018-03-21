Top DPRK leader congratulates Putin on re-election as Russian president

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russian president, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as president of the Russian Federation. Your re-election as president is an expression of your people's great support and trust in you," Kim was quoted by the KCNA as saying in his message sent on Tuesday.



"Being convinced that the DPRK-Russia relations of friendship and cooperation with a long history would continue to develop in depth in line with the desire and wishes of the peoples of the two countries, I wish you bigger success in your work to build powerful Russia," he said.



Putin was elected president for the fourth time in a landslide victory on Sunday.

