China iron ore, steel rebound

Recovery linked to downstream restocking demand

China's iron ore and steel prices bounced back on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of declines, buoyed by expectations that an increase in restocking demand from downstream users will materialize next month.



The most-traded iron ore futures in the Dalian Commodity Exchange had risen 0.87 percent to close at 463 yuan ($73.13) a ton. They had touched 453.50 yuan a ton, the lowest level since November 3, in the previous session.



"Demand release came a bit later this year, which dampened the confidence of the market. But it is almost certain that demand at downstream sectors will recover in early April," said Wang Yilin, steel analyst at Sinosteel Futures.



Workers typically return to work a week after the Chinese New Year celebration, the country's biggest national holiday season, which was observed in mid-February this year.



The most-active rebar contract for May delivery rose 0.50 percent to 3,654 yuan a ton in early trade, after dipping to its weakest point in nearly 5 months in the previous session.



Inventories of steel rebar rose to the highest level since 2013 at 9.79 million tons on Monday, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy shows. Spot steel prices fell 0.50 percent to 4,179.48 yuan a ton on Tuesday, data from Mysteel consultancy shows.



"Steel stockpiles at traders' warehouses started to fall last week, indicating that demand has already shown signs of improvement," said Wang.



Coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.10 percent to 1,966 yuan, their biggest intraday gain since February 26. Coking coal contracts also climbed 1.50 percent to 1,305 yuan a ton in early trade.



BMI Research on Wednesday raised the price forecast for coking coal between 2018 and 2020 to $180 per ton from the previous price of $160 per ton.



However, the research firm maintained that prices would edge lower in the second and third quarters of 2018, curbed by a continued slowdown in steel production growth in China.



China, the world's No.1 steel producer, accounts for two-thirds of global coking coal consumption.





