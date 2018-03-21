Children mark Chunfen across China

Children show eggs painted with Chinese characters at a kindergarten in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen". Chunfen, which literally means Spring Equinox or Vernal Equinox, falls on the day when the sun is exactly at the celestial latitude of zero degrees. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)

Children show eggs painted with Chinese characters at a kindergarten in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen".

Children show eggs painted with colors at a kindergarten in Zaoqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen".

Children plays a game to stand eggs on end at a kindergarten in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen".

Children draw on eggs at a kindergarten in Zaoqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen".

Children play a game to stand eggs on end at a kindergarten in Zaoqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen".

Children draw on eggs at a kindergarten in Zaoqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, March 21, 2018, also the day of "Chunfen".