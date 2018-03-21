Guo Shuqing named head of merged banking-insurance regulator

China has named Guo Shuqing as the head of its unified regulatory commission for the banking and insurance sectors, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.



Guo, who has a strong academic background, has headed the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) for over one year and carried out full-scale capital market reforms, thepaper.cn noted.



From October 2011 to March 2013, Guo served as head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), where he announced 70 policy adjustments within 506 days, or one every seven days.



China's national legislature adopted a massive cabinet restructuring plan on Saturday to make the government better-structured, more efficient and service-oriented, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Under the restructuring plan, the banking and insurance regulators will be merged into one body that will help prevent and eliminate financial risks and protect consumers' rights, Xinhua noted.



After Guo left the CSRC in March 2013, he became governor of East China's Shandong Province, where he helped clean up the province's financial sector.



When he joined the CBRC in February 2017, he targeted unregulated and illegal financial institutions and activities.



A massive crackdown was followed by total fines of 2.93 billion yuan ($462.9 million) in 2017, involving 1,547 employees in the banking sector, thepaper.cn said.



As head of the new dual-industry regulator, Guo faces longstanding challenges in the banking sector and the need for new regulations in the insurance domain.



The China Insurance Regulatory Commission's former head Xiang Junbo was removed from office in May 2017 for suspected serious violations of the Party's code of conduct, according to media reports.



At the end of 2017, banking-sector assets in China totaled 252 trillion yuan, up 8.7 percent from a year earlier and up 88.6 percent from five years earlier, according to the CBRC, Xinhua reported in February.



At the end of last year, there were 4,549 institutions in the sector, according to Xinhua.





